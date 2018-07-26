INTL Fcstone (INTL) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.72

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.72 and last traded at $54.83, with a volume of 931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised INTL Fcstone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded INTL Fcstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised INTL Fcstone from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter.

In other INTL Fcstone news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles M. Lyon sold 19,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $913,796.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,071.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,849 shares of company stock worth $9,458,029. 20.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in INTL Fcstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in INTL Fcstone by 6,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in INTL Fcstone in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in INTL Fcstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in INTL Fcstone by 385.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

