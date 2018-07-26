inTEST (INTT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Get inTEST alerts:

Shares of inTEST traded down $0.05, reaching $7.30, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,739. inTEST has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.87 million for the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 11.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hancock Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 35.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 37,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on inTEST (INTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.