International Speedway Corp Class A (ISCA) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of International Speedway Corp Class A (NASDAQ:ISCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ISCA. BidaskClub upgraded International Speedway Corp Class A from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Speedway Corp Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

ISCA stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. 6,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. International Speedway Corp Class A has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

International Speedway Corp Class A (NASDAQ:ISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. International Speedway Corp Class A had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 38.65%. International Speedway Corp Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that International Speedway Corp Class A will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Speedway Corp Class A news, Director Larry D. Woodard sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $30,277.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

International Speedway Corp Class A Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

