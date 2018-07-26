International Paper (IP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 11.57%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

International Paper traded down $1.72, reaching $51.32, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 140,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $66.94.

Get International Paper alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

In other news, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $1,249,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $610,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on International Paper from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.