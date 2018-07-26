Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.04 and last traded at $28.49. Approximately 907,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,032,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Chardan Capital raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 3.20.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 278.64%. research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, insider John M. Leonard sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $201,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 6,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $167,417.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $764,361 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $252,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

