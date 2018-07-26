Intel (INTC) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $60.00 price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.34 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.41 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.05.

INTC stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. Intel has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. Intel had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $31,366.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $162,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,706,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,683 shares of company stock valued at $246,834. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Intel by 10.7% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 34,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 116,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

