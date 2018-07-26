Intel Co. (INTC) Holdings Cut by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Intel comprises 4.9% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 16th. Vetr downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Intel to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

Shares of Intel opened at $52.43 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $244.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

In other Intel news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $162,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,706,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $31,366.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,683 shares of company stock valued at $246,834 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

