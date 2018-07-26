Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Director Stuart Essig Sells 69,871 Shares

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Director Stuart Essig sold 69,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $4,439,603.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,438,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,393,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stuart Essig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 17th, Stuart Essig sold 31,353 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $1,990,915.50.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Stuart Essig sold 159,752 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $10,225,725.52.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $67.50.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.08 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

IART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,311 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,267,000 after purchasing an additional 235,759 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,997,595 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $276,567,000 after buying an additional 351,520 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $32,180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 461,994 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after buying an additional 34,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

