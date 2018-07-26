Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,499,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,117,157,000 after acquiring an additional 530,709 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,180,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,721 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,016,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,771,000 after acquiring an additional 262,688 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,738,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,899,000 after acquiring an additional 49,436 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,593,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,709,000 after acquiring an additional 169,061 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Vetr lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.29 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

In related news, Director Todd A. Combs bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. opened at $115.18 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $389.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

