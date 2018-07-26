Instructure (INST) PT Raised to $58.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Instructure (NYSE:INST) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INST. Zacks Investment Research cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Macquarie cut Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Instructure in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Instructure in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

Get Instructure alerts:

Instructure stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. Instructure has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 162.98% and a negative net margin of 28.33%. Instructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Instructure will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Instructure news, COO Mitch Macfarlane sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $259,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $903,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,552 shares of company stock worth $2,674,499 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Instructure by 183.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K?12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K?12 schools.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.