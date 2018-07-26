Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) to announce sales of $9.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.60 million and the lowest is $9.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $41.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $41.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $54.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $54.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported ($5.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $43.21 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

In related news, major shareholder Amzak Health Investors, Llc bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 195,550 shares of company stock worth $3,128,800.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

