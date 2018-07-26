Insider Selling: TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) Director Sells 9,709 Shares of Stock

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Director Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 9,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $171,752.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies opened at $17.90 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $146.95 million, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.40. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $150.92 million during the quarter. TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 0.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

