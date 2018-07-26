Insider Selling: Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Director Sells $13,492,276.56 in Stock

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 2,822,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $13,492,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Seidler Kutsenda Management Co also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 13th, Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 30,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $157,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 65,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $344,500.00.

On Monday, June 25th, Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 50,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 50,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $282,500.00.

On Friday, June 22nd, Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 375,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00.

On Thursday, June 14th, Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 90,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $486,900.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 275,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $1,498,750.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 25,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $131,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 200,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 170,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $906,100.00.

Shares of SPWH opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.80 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 193,456 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 673.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 38,641 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 711,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

