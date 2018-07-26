Insider Selling: Hershey Co (HSY) Insider Sells $138,390.00 in Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,394 shares in the company, valued at $16,181,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE HSY opened at $92.83 on Thursday. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $115.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 113.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 358.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 85,636 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Hershey by 8.6% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group set a $94.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Argus downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.29 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.65.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.