Insider Buying: OPKO Health (OPK) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 10,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,076,121.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Tuesday, July 24th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 55,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $308,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 10,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $60,500.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 15,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 10,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00.

On Friday, June 29th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 7,720 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $36,361.20.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 10,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 30,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 14,299 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $62,057.66.

On Friday, June 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 10,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $44,200.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 10,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00.

Shares of OPKO Health opened at $5.39 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.