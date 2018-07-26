Insider Buying: MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) Insider Purchases 11,500 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte Inc (LON:MXCT) insider John Johnston purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £27,600 ($36,532.10).

Shares of MaxCyte stock remained flat at $GBX 238 ($3.15) during trading on Thursday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951. MaxCyte Inc has a 12-month low of GBX 235 ($3.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 305 ($4.04).

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based medicines and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

