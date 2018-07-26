Input Capital (INP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.97

Input Capital Corp (CVE:INP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 37800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Input Capital (CVE:INP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Input Capital had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of C$6.21 million during the quarter.

Input Capital Company Profile

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. It provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs of their farm. The company sells its products to grain handling companies and canola crushing plants located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, as well as in the Montana and North Dakota.

