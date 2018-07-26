Innoviva (INVA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 64.11% and a negative return on equity of 63.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Innoviva traded down $0.13, reaching $13.81, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 711,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 27.89, a current ratio of 27.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.28. Innoviva has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $17.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Innoviva from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In related news, CFO Eric Desparbes sold 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $83,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 376,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP George B. Abercrombie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 305,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

