Ingles Markets (IMKTA) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10

Headlines about Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ingles Markets earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.5438126140769 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

Shares of IMKTA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.90. 66,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $984.56 million for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 16.12%. research analysts forecast that Ingles Markets will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 11th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

