Ingevity (NGVT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of Ingevity traded up $5.86, hitting $95.32, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 58,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,948. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $91.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.14 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 48.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ingevity by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Ingevity by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Ingevity by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.