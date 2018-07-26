Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after buying an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 679,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,981,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 536,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51,740 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

In related news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $962,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,422,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul A. Camuti sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.51. 116,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $97.67. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

