Informa’s (INF) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INF. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Informa from GBX 855 ($11.32) to GBX 900 ($11.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Peel Hunt cut Informa to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Informa from GBX 800 ($10.59) to GBX 900 ($11.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 865.33 ($11.45).

Shares of INF stock traded down GBX 14.40 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 801.60 ($10.61). The stock had a trading volume of 4,726,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 624.50 ($8.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 773 ($10.23).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.05 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Greg Lock acquired 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.83) per share, for a total transaction of £88,630.30 ($117,313.43).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

