Informa (INF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

INF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 846 ($11.20) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 880 ($11.65) to GBX 955 ($12.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Informa to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 800 ($10.59) to GBX 900 ($11.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 750 ($9.93) to GBX 880 ($11.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 865.33 ($11.45).

Shares of Informa opened at GBX 812.40 ($10.75) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 624.50 ($8.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 773 ($10.23).

In related news, insider Greg Lock purchased 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.83) per share, with a total value of £88,630.30 ($117,313.43).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

