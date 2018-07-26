Indicoin Price Hits $0.0156 on Major Exchanges (INDI)

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Indicoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Indicoin has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Indicoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $34.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Indicoin Token Profile

Indicoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. Indicoin’s official website is www.indicoin.org.in . Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN

Buying and Selling Indicoin

Indicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

