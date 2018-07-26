Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd.

Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Independent Bank Group has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

NASDAQ:IBTX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.31. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.43 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP Jan C. Webb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.13 per share, with a total value of $1,853,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,772.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBTX. Hovde Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

