Incyte (INCY) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, April 6th. Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Incyte to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.53.
Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 42,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.53 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte has a one year low of $60.22 and a one year high of $140.11.
In other news, President Herve Hoppenot bought 15,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $43,232.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 272.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 81,535 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
