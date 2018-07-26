Incyte (INCY) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, April 6th. Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Incyte to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 42,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.53 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte has a one year low of $60.22 and a one year high of $140.11.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.03 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Herve Hoppenot bought 15,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $43,232.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 272.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 81,535 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

