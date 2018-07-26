Incyte (INCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Incyte's Jakafi continues to drive growth propelled by increase in patient demand. Jakafi’s performance is expected to get a further boost with a potential label expansion. Incyte expects to submit an sNDA seeking approval of Jakafi in patients with steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease in the second half of 2018. The recent FDA approval of Olumiant 2 mg will further boost investor sentiment as Incyte received milestone payment from Lilly. However, Incyte suffered a huge setback with failure of the phase III study, ECHO-301, evaluating epacadostat in combination with Keytruda as it was one of the most promising candidates. Further, the approval of the 4mg dose of baricitinib is also doubtful. Moreover, Incyte’s dependence on only Jakafi is concerning. Shares have underperformed the industry in the last six months.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INCY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Incyte from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Incyte opened at $70.10 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $60.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Incyte had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $4,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,924.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $43,232.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Incyte by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Incyte by 1,446.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

