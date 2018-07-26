Incyte Co. (INCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.02 Million

Brokerages predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post sales of $464.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $512.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $404.31 million. Incyte posted sales of $326.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.03 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura lowered their target price on Incyte to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, April 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.53.

Incyte opened at $70.10 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 109.55 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte has a 52 week low of $60.22 and a 52 week high of $140.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $4,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,924.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Herve Hoppenot bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $914,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 128.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,284,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,374 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Incyte by 12.2% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,087,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,614,000 after purchasing an additional 118,299 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 2.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 507,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.