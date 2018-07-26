IMS Capital Management Sells 9,012 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

IMS Capital Management lowered its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the period. Umpqua makes up 0.9% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 135.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,006,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,114 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $26,307,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at $23,435,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 32.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,332,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,932,000 after purchasing an additional 569,658 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at $10,702,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $22.03 on Thursday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $298.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.77%.

UMPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.96.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

