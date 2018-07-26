IMS Capital Management Lowers Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

IMS Capital Management decreased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 152,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 64,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 102,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.52 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Sandler O’Neill set a $14.00 price target on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.