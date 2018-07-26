IMS Capital Management Acquires 74 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NVR)

IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 45.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in NVR were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $75,687,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NVR by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,010,000 after buying an additional 17,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $44,240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,067,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 45,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross bought 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,995.20 per share, for a total transaction of $209,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,264,883.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,080.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $79,704,131. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “$2,892.50” rating and issued a $3,100.00 price objective (down previously from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,422.00.

NVR opened at $2,790.44 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,584.29 and a twelve month high of $3,700.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The construction company reported $49.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $46.21 by $2.84. NVR had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $35.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 192.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

