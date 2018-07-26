IGM Financial (IGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect IGM Financial to post earnings of C$0.79 per share for the quarter.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of C$809.65 million for the quarter.

Shares of IGM opened at C$39.83 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$36.53 and a 12 month high of C$45.82.

IGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IGM Financial to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on IGM Financial to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.38.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning programs; mutual funds; managed asset and multi-manager investment programs; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

