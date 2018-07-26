IDEX (IEX) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.27-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.18. IDEX also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.29-1.32 EPS.

Shares of IDEX traded up $1.58, reaching $150.62, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,859. IDEX has a 12-month low of $110.25 and a 12-month high of $150.72. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.82.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $45,014.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $224,700.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,538.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,317 shares of company stock worth $5,169,338 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

