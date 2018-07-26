ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) Position Boosted by Hermes Investment Management Ltd.

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 870,606 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBN shares. ValuEngine upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

ICICI Bank opened at $8.06 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. ICICI Bank Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 8.96%. research analysts expect that ICICI Bank Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

