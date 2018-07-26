Hyman Charles D Has $18.50 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,718 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 62,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 34,161 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman Financial Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft opened at $110.83 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $71.28 and a 1-year high of $111.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Peterson purchased 5,400 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,584. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “$107.97” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Microsoft to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.07.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.