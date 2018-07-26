Hydrogenics (HYGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hydrogenics Corporation develops proton exchange membrane fuel cell systems for commercialization, including related peripheral products and associated diagnostic and control equipment. Hydrogenics is recognized by key customers for its core competency in fuel cell operating systems while establishing a sustainable commercial business as a leading provider of systems for control and testing of proton exchange membrane fuel cells and stacks. Hydrogenics Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada. “

Get Hydrogenics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Hydrogenics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Hydrogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYGS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,569. The company has a market cap of $102.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.81. Hydrogenics has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. Hydrogenics had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. research analysts predict that Hydrogenics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrogenics during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in Hydrogenics by 45.5% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hydrogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Hydrogenics by 2.5% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,087,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hydrogenics (HYGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.