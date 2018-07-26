Hydro One (H) Downgraded to “Underperform” at CSFB

Hydro One (TSE:H) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a C$19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$22.00. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on H. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Hydro One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.54.

Hydro One traded down C$0.20, reaching C$18.92, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 656,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,185. Hydro One has a one year low of C$18.57 and a one year high of C$23.35.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter.

In related news, insider Ferio Pugliese sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.51, for a total transaction of C$150,461.12.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

