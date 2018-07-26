HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Research Coverage Started at MED

MED initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a positive rating on the stock.
HCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.
NASDAQ:HCM opened at $33.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.68 and a beta of 0.09. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $42.25.
HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile
Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.
