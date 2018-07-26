HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Research Coverage Started at MED

MED initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a positive rating on the stock.

HCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $33.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.68 and a beta of 0.09. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $42.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 11.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,281,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,879,000 after buying an additional 127,279 shares in the last quarter. Karst Peak Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 66.4% in the first quarter. Karst Peak Capital Ltd now owns 2,005,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,285,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the first quarter valued at $501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 21.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,159,000 after buying an additional 274,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the fourth quarter valued at $1,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

