HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

News headlines about HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HUTCHISON CHINA/S earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4086601387964 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

HCM stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -153.68 and a beta of 0.09. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $42.25.

HCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, MED assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

