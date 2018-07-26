Huntsworth (HNT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Huntsworth (LON:HNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.60 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Huntsworth had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.63%.

Huntsworth traded down GBX 4 ($0.05), reaching GBX 110.50 ($1.46), during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 606,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,000. Huntsworth has a 1 year low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.26).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.

HNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 135 ($1.79) price objective for the company.

About Huntsworth

Huntsworth plc operates as a healthcare communications and public relations company in the United States, United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Huntsworth Health, Red Consultancy, Grayling, and Citigate Dewe Rogerson (CDR). The Huntsworth Health division offers an integrated suite of communications services for the science, health, and wellbeing industries.

