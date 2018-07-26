Huntington National Bank Buys New Stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP)

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 44,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,199,000 after buying an additional 160,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 21,154 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 91,612 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBCP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $26.00 target price on Independent Bank Co.(MI) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CEO William B. Kessel sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $33,708.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis J. Mack sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $89,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,056.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,671 shares of company stock valued at $317,109. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBCP stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $614.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.11. Independent Bank Co has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 16.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.