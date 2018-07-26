Howden Joinery Group (HWDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 8.90 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Howden Joinery Group had a return on equity of 57.71% and a net margin of 15.62%.

Shares of Howden Joinery Group traded down GBX 28.90 ($0.38), reaching GBX 484.70 ($6.42), during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 6,932,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 282 ($3.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 596.70 ($7.90).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th.

HWDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 512 ($6.78) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.35) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.82) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 480 ($6.35) to GBX 500 ($6.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 501.10 ($6.63).

In other news, insider Robert Fenwick sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.86), for a total transaction of £259,000 ($342,819.32).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures, distributes, and sells kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

