Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $44.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.91. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 14.77%. equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

In related news, Director Robert Stricker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $113,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Caldwell sold 9,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $429,549.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,194 shares of company stock worth $2,014,468 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 122,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 82,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

