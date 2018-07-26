HollyFrontier (HFC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect HollyFrontier to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.40. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HollyFrontier to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Several brokerages have commented on HFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

In related news, SVP Denise Clark Mcwatters sold 15,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total value of $1,047,191.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,855.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $564,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,359.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,592 shares of company stock valued at $15,795,344. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.