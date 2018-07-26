HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Stake Lowered by RFG Advisory Group LLC

RFG Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth $7,713,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 21.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,621,000 after buying an additional 193,551 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 19.1% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 791,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,128,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO George John Damiris sold 51,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $4,176,366.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,668.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $564,315.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,359.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,592 shares of company stock valued at $15,795,344 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier opened at $72.05 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.40. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Argus increased their target price on HollyFrontier to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

