Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 253,700 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 253,700 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Tower Semiconductor worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $138,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 54.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $484,000. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor traded down $2.95, hitting $20.25, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 109,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,652. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $36.69.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

