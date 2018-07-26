Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in US Concrete Inc (USCR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 446.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,405 shares during the quarter. US Concrete makes up about 2.7% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 4.09% of US Concrete worth $36,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in US Concrete by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Metlife Inc. acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in US Concrete by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter.

US Concrete stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $917.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. US Concrete Inc has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $86.35.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.14 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.08%. US Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts predict that US Concrete Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on USCR shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on US Concrete from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson set a $95.00 price target on US Concrete and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. US Concrete presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

In other US Concrete news, COO Ronnie A. Pruitt sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $521,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 407,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,608,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,890 shares of company stock worth $1,094,618. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

