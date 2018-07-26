Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $19.17 Million Stake in WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,385 shares during the quarter. WPX Energy makes up 1.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of WPX Energy worth $19,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 107,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 123,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clay M. Gaspar sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $991,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 172,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,571.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,100 shares of company stock worth $2,518,797. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPX Energy traded up $0.17, reaching $19.38, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,019. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 2.25.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WPX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. National Alliance Securities upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

