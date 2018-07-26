HNI Corp (HNI) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HNI in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for HNI’s FY2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of HNI opened at $45.11 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. HNI has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.40.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. HNI had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Stanley A. Askren sold 32,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $1,198,567.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,673,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $47,256.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,464.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in HNI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in HNI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in HNI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, and Taiwan. The company's Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

