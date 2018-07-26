Hershey (HSY) Issues Earnings Results

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hershey had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 113.86%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey updated its FY18 guidance to $5.33-5.43 EPS.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $6.20 on Thursday, hitting $99.03. 268,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.04%.

In other news, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $497,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,723.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,181,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,134,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,187,000 after buying an additional 1,659,697 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,530,000 after buying an additional 371,878 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,222,000 after buying an additional 349,264 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 529,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,417,000 after buying an additional 67,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.65.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

